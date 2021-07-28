André De Shields King Lear Streaming for Free Starting Today

The St. Louis Shakespeare Festival has announced a free virtual release of its June production of King Lear, starring Tony winner André De Shields (Hadestown). From July 28 through August 1, the performance, directed by Carl Cofield, will be free to stream.

De Shields leads an entirely BIPOC company of artists, featuring Nicole King as Cordelia, Rayme Cornell as Goneril, Jacqueline Thompson as Regan, Allen Gilmore as the Fool, J. Samuel Davis as Kent, Daniel José Molina as Edgar, Leland Fowler as Edmund, Jason J. Little as Albany, Carl Overly Jr. as Cornwall, and Michael Trans as Oswald. The ensemble also includes Kentrell Jamison, Theorri London, Brian McKinley, Tyler White, and Christina Yancy, all members of the Black Rep's professional internship program.

The creative team for King Lear includes Wilson Chin (scenic design), Mika Eubanks (costume design), David R. Molina (music and sound design), and John Wylie (lighting design).

Check out the teaser trailer below.

To sign up to receive a streaming link, click here.