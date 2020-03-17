About this show

What would happen if Sherlock Holmes and Monty Python had an illegitimate Broadway baby? You'd get The Play That Goes Wrong, Broadway and London's award-winning smash comedy! Called "a gut-busting hit" (New York Times) and "the funniest play Broadway has ever seen" (Huffington Post), this classic murder mystery is chock-full of mishaps and madcap mania.

Welcome to opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can't play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines), it's sure to bring down the house!