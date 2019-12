About this show

The Menomonie Singers is celebrating its 30th Anniversary, and you are invited to this dress-up event! The January 24, 2020 gala fundraiser will feature wonderful cuisine, a wine raffle, a silent auction, a photo-box, and of course, music by members and alumni of The Menomonie Singers! You can have a great time and also support this local arts organization. The Menomonie Singers is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to bringing quality choral music to the community.