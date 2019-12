About this show

Kneer is an active recitalist and orchestral musician, and has performed on numerous concert series across the country. Kneer founded the Aurora Piano Trio in 2008 with cellist Hannah Pressley and pianist Linda Angkasa, and was awarded the Peabody Chamber Music Prize in 2009. Joe has also performed the works of several living composers, including Roger Zare's violin sonata (Beautiful Savior), a piece commissioned by and written for him.