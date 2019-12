About this show

Chicago jazz singer Elaine Dame sings – and people stop and listen. From her multiple appearances at the world-famous Rainbow Room, Michael Feinstein's 54 Below, The Triad Theater and The Metropolitan Room in New York City to her performances at the 2015 and 2017 Chicago Jazz Festivals, to headlining venerable jazz venues across the country, Elaine brings her virtuosic interpretations to vintage vocal gems and modern standards alike.