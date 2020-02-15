About this show

Larry, Steve, and Rudy—the Gatlin Brothers—are a Grammy Award-winning trio who have dazzled audiences for more than sixty years with a lifetime of noteworthy achievements in their storybook career, including a Grammy for Best Country Song ("Broken Lady"), three ACM awards for Single of the Year ("All The Gold In California"), Album of the Year (Straight Ahead) and Male Vocalist of the Year for Larry Gatlin, along with five nominations for CMA Vocal Group of the Year, Single, Album and Male Vocalist of the Year. The Brothers have accumulated 7 #1 Singles, 32 "Top 40" records, 22 studio albums, a massive catalog of "Top 40" hits written for other stars, and major awards too numerous to list all attest to their greatness.