About this show

Thrill at live entertainment for the whole family—for less than the movies! Back by popular demand, these stars will soar, spin, jump, and fly into your heart. They have been guests on talk shows such as: The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Oprah Winfrey Show, The Queen Latifah Show, and more. This high-energy, interactive show features dogs who love their work and their trainers. Chris Perondi and his crew work tirelessly to put animals and humans together for uplifting fun.