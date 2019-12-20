About this show

The Dance Studio presents the 8th annual production of Saving ChristmasTown — an original dance production!

Put on your elf caps, brush off your jingle bells, and join the comical and quirky Elves as they defend ChristmasTown from the naughty and ominous characters of Oogie Boogie Land. This incredible production is filled with dancing, singing, acting, and the sparkle of Christmas. It's the perfect way to start off your holiday season with the hilarious and heartwarming story of ChristmasTown. See who will reign victorious in the epic battle between Nice and Naughty, take an inside peek into Santa's Workshop, and watch the enchanting Christmas Fairies as they show us kindness and forgiveness in the true Christmas spirit. Saving ChristmasTown is a fun, family-friendly show, with a touch of Sparkle-Jingle-Jolly, under an hour and bursting with delight from beginning to end!