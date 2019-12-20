About this show

See the magician who fooled Penn & Teller on this season's finale of Fool Us — our very own John Walton!

MBT's star resident magician is doing an up-close comedy cabaret in the theater named for his family — and he has graciously invited two stellar guest artist friends. Fellow magicians Kerry Pollock and Greg Gleason are flying in to join him in an intriguing cabaret-style evening of illusions and fun.

Teller, of Penn & Teller, has this to say about Pollock: "Kerry is ingenious, trustworthy, and a true gentleman — and one of the most powerful and charming performers I know." Greg Gleason has headlined for over 10,000 Las Vegas showings! We're thrilled to have them join the now world-famous Walton for this intimate night of fun. Get your tickets, it will sell out!