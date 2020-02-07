About this show

Join an all-star cast on our Main Stage in tribute to Ray Charles, an American treasure. This concert event features iconic tunes from the catalogue of this genius who transcended cultural upheaval to spread his music around the world. On stage will be Emmy Award Winner Clint Holmes; 10-time Grammy Award Winner and Gospel Music Hall of Famers Take 6; Award-winning vocalist Nnenna Freelon, and Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Kirk Whalum. Expect blues, jazz, country, sensational sounds, and a gospel choir!