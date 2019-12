About this show

Escape to romantic post-war Paris where Gershwin's soaring melodies accompany a world rediscovering the power of love! Who could ask for anything more from this breathtaking production full of sweeping song and dance. Winner of four Tony Awards and inspired by the Academy Award-winning film, this exquisite production features your favorite Gershwin songs including "I Got Rhythm," "Liza," "'S Wonderful," "But Not for Me," and "Stairway to Paradise."