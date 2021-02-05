About this show

Macha Theatre Works' 20th Season: Into the Unknown featuring 17 MINUTE STORIES. A Series of Solo Shows by Local Female Writer/Performers. This season will be live streamed from the theatre into your own homes.

Letters I Never Wrote Written and performed by Ana Maria Campoy

Join Ana Maria on a journey of self-discovery that she never wanted to take. Through written letters between family members, she will reveal the unspoken parts of family history during a time of uncertainty in her life.

Live captioning will be available during the performance.