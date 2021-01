About this show

Macha Theatre Works' 20th Season: Into the Unknown featuring 17 MINUTE STORIES. A Series of Solo Shows by Local Female Writer/Performers. This season will be live streamed from the theatre into your own homes.

Jan 22, 2021 at 8PM, ONE NIGHT ONLY All the Tracys Written and performed by Tracy Leigh

Please keep your hands and arms in the car at all times while we ride the roller coaster that is my mental health.

https://www.machatheatreworks.com/