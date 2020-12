About this show

Macha Theatre Works' 20th Season: Into the Unknown featuring 17 MINUTE STORIES. A Series of Solo Shows by Local Female Writer/Performers. This season will be live streamed from the theatre into your own homes.

Jan 8, 2021 at 8PM, ONE NIGHT ONLY In the Crosshairs Written and performed by Roz Cornejo

The story of a mixed chick untangling her relationships with her hair, her skin, and her identity. Shows run 17 minutes long Recommended for ages 14 & up. www.machatheatreworks.com