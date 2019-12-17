About this show

A legendary roster of Grammy Award winners. A visionary director and a Tony Award-winning design team. One of the world's most beloved characters. Turn them loose onstage and what do you get? The musical the New York Times declares "brilliant!" Broadway's best creative minds reimagine and bring to life the beloved Nickelodeon series with humor, heart, and pure theatricality in "a party for the eyes and ears" (Daily Beast). Explore the depths of theatrical innovation in The SpongeBob Musical, 2018 Best Musical winner of the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards, where the power of optimism really can save the world.