About this show

Yeltsin in Texas is a modern comedic opera inspired by then-Soviet leader Boris Yeltsin's 1989 visit to the US. During his time in Texas, Yeltsin made an unscheduled stop at a bountiful Houston-area supermarket — an unbelievable but true experience that shattered his view of Communism. The one-act opera is a rollicking farce of Yeltsin's grocery store shopping trip that combines a number of eclectic musical and pop culture references to the 1980s with laugh-out-loud moments.