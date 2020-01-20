About this show

PJ Masks Live is back with an all-new, super-heroic live musical show, PJ Masks Live! Save the Day, featuring the heroic trio from your favorite series: the PJ Masks! Watch Catboy, Owlette, and Gekko, along with their new friend PJ Robot, as they try to save the day from the sneaky villains — Romeo, Night Ninja, and Luna Girl! Fluttering Feathers! Leaping Lizards! What a CAT-tastrophe!

Complete with your favorite music and brand-new songs you've never heard before! Don't sleep through it — watch the PJ Masks save the day, live onstage!