About this show

Julia Rodriguez has sacrificed everything for her family, comprising her alcoholic father, her miserable mother, her absentee older sister, and her lively little sister. When "the one that got away" re-enters her life and asks her to run away with him to California, she begins to question if she's made a mistake. Dealing with themes of familial obligation and identity within the Hispanic community, Curse of the Puerto Ricans follows one family's dysfunctional Christmas celebration. Directed by Alexandra Hernandez.