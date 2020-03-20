About this show

The 43rd annual TCU Jazz Festival will bring together high school and college students, arts patrons, and professional jazz musicians for a weekend of lively performances. Legendary bassist Rufus Reid, a pioneer in jazz education, will be the festival's special guest artist, performing music by jazz musicians such as Miles Davis as well as some of his own compositions. Reid's book, The Evolving Bassist, is recognized as the industry standard of the definitive bass method.

TCU jazz faculty members and the internationally recognized TCU Jazz Ensemble will perform alongside Reid during the Friday and Saturday evening concerts. Notably, the TCU Jazz Ensemble was competitively selected to perform this July in Montreux, Switzerland, at the second largest international jazz festival; only a handful of university ensembles are invited to perform at the Montreux Jazz Festival each year.