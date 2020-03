About this show

On Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22, the Bryn Mawr College Performing Arts Series will host the PRISM Quartet as they celebrate their 35th anniversary with the world premiere of an immersive and timely evening of new music, poetry, and light.

Named after the 1914 poem by Robert Frost, Mending Wall is a fully staged concert exploring the meaning of walls in our world by giving musical form to questions about identity, community, division, and freedom.