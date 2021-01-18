About this show

Set to Tchaikovsky's soaring score and choreographed by Marius Petipa, The Sleeping Beauty is the story of a young princess named Aurora who falls asleep after pricking her finger. Only a kiss from the Prince will break the spell. The dancers of the Russian National Ballet weave the tale together with the trademark precision and exquisite grace of the great Russian ballet tradition. Embraced worldwide for its complex choreography, The Sleeping Beauty's soaring leaps, high extensions, and daring lifts combine with lavish stage scenery to bring this beloved fairy tale to life.