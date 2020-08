About this show

Founded in 1934, the Prague Symphony Orchestra is the official orchestra of the Czech capital and performs regular concerts at the Dvorak Hall of the Rudolfinum. It contributes decisively to Prague's concert scene, while at the same time promoting Czech culture abroad. Tomás Brauner leads the orchestra at its Armstrong debut in an all-Dvorak program.

ALL DVORAK PROGRAM: Cello Concerto in B minor, Op. 104, B. 191 -Tomás Jamník, violoncello Symphony No. 7 in D minor, Op. 70, B. 141