About this show

Something Dada formed in October of 1994, taking it's name from the Dada art movement of the early 1900's. The movement's manifesto proclaimed "All thought is produced in the mouth". Since it's beginnings, Something Dada has challenged the concepts of theater and comedy to present a furiously paced "in your face" comedy experience that is structured completely on audience suggestions.

Being based on audience suggestions, every show is completely different. With their eclectic menagerie of improvisational structures, songs, theater games and audience interaction, Something Dada presents an outrageous extravaganza that is fast, flexible and frighteningly funny.