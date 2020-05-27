About this show

Joan has a big problem. Recently named CEO of athletic-wear giant Jojomon — think high-end brand that's part '60s one-hit wonder and part citrus fruit — she even more recently learned that a BBC investigative team is about to expose her Bangladeshi manufacturer of lavender-scented yoga pants as an exploiter of child labor. Suddenly, Jojomon's family of customers is all atwitter with accusations of inauthenticity. Only one solution will do — find a reclusive and revered yogi to serve as a spokesman and restore the company's all-important claim to authenticity. They find him all right. The rest is 90 minutes of side-splitting comedy. The East Coast premiere of a timely new comedy by Dipika Guha, a talent to watch who was recently awarded a Venturous Playwright Fellowship by the Lark.