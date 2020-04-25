About this show

Long Island Music Hall of Fame legends Vanilla Fudge hit the stage of the Historic Suffolk Theater for a night of classics. "You Keep Me Hanging On," "Season of the Witch," "Take Me for a Little While"... The band that combined psychedelia into a heavy rock sound to create "psychedelic symphonic rock" proving to be enduring influences on generations of musicians including no less than Led Zeppelin, Van Halen, and Deep Purple. Featuring original members Mark Stein, Vinnie Martell, Carmine Appice, with Pete Bremy filling in on bass for the retired Tim Bogert — welcome LI music legends Vanilla Fudge!