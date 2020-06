About this show

In response to the national crisis in the aftermath of the murders of Ahmaud Arbery (Brunswick, GA), Breonna Taylor (Louisville, KY), and most recently George Floyd (Minneapolis, MN) Thirteen's Great Performances resumes free streaming of Marc Levin's film adaptation of Anna Deavere Smith's play Twilight: Los Angeles. It originally aired on PBS in 2001. This Tony-nominated solo show explores the aftermaths of the 1992 riots in Los Angeles.