About this show

"One Love," "No Woman No Cry," "Redemption Song," "I Shot the Sheriff," "Stir It Up," "Three Little Birds", and so many more... The legendary Wailers band, steered by famed bassist and founder Aston "Familyman" Barrett, and joined in solidarity with original Wailers guitarist Donald Kinsey, bring musical history right here to Long Island this February! The house that Marley built. One love...