"Joshua Turchin proves his worth as a composer, actor and book writer, delivering a richly layered show about the lives and loves of showbiz preadolescents." - The New York Times

Broadway-Bound musical, THE PERFECT FIT, is coming LIVE in concert with an all-star cast and band! Led by Broadway veteran music director Julia Schade (SIX the Musical), and an award-winning score by 13 year-old musical sensation Joshua Turchin (Forbidden Broadway, Trevor, The Pill, The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl), you are invited to join us at an Exclusive LIVE concert of music from THE PERFECT FIT.