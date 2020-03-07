About this show

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legend John Lodge hits the East End...

Songwriter of such mega Moody Blues hits from "Ride My SeeSaw" to "I'm Just a Singer (in a Rock and Roll Band)," "Isn't Life Strange?", and many more, Lodge has been performing and recording with the Moody Blues for more than five decades, selling in excess of 70 million albums. Lodge has been voted one of the "10 most influential bass players on the planet," and has been the recipient of many awards, including ASCAP (American Society of Composers and Publishers), an Ivor Novello Award, to name just a few.