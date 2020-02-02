About this show

"The best on the scene today…" — Beatles promoter Sid Bernstein

Given props by Beatles promoter Sid Bernstein and even Wings guitarist Denny Lane, The McCartney Years is a period-true, technically stunning, and sonically explosive production developed by singer Yuri Pool. Imagine it is 1976 — Paul McCartney and his band are selling out stadiums across the globe, giving fans a concert like nothing they have ever experienced...welcome to The McCartney Years! All Paul McCartney's hits from the Beatles to the groundbreaking work of Wings. A concert re-creation — note for note — with period true instruments, costumes, and more... Yuri's commitment to 100% live and accurate reproductions of McCartney's concert experience and his tireless, passionate work creating and expanding TMY is without parallel!