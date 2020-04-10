About this show

The actual band that recorded Billy Joel's classic albums — The Stranger, 52nd Street, Glass Houses, Turnstiles, and many more... "Scenes From an Italian Restaurant," "Movin' Out," "Only the Good Die Young," and so many classics were recorded by one band with Billy Joel — that band was Richie Cannata, Liberty DeVitto, Russell Javors — the Lords of 52nd Street! All of your favorite Billy Joel songs — exactly as you heard them at Nassau Coliseum or as you heard them on your favorite album — because they are all played by the actual band that recorded and toured them. Featuring David Clark on keyboard and lead vocals, Suffolk Theater is honored to welcome back the Lords of 52nd Street!