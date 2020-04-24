About this show

Welcome back, Long Island Music Hall of Fame legends the Brooklyn Bridge, with hits including "The Worst That Could Happen", "Sixteen Candles", "You'll Never Walk Alone," and many more. Formed by the late, great Johnny Maestro and combining members of the Del-Satins and a Long Island group named the Rhythm Method, the Brooklyn Bridge are known for their stellar harmonies & soaring melodies. The worst that could happen would be missing this acclaimed group at the Historic Suffolk Theater!