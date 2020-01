About this show

People all over the world...join hands...start a love train...love train...with the reigning kings & queens of disco and dance music That 70s Band is here to make your Valentine's season a little more funky! Everything from Kool & the Gang to KC & the Sunshine Band to Earth, Wind & Fire — all played to perfection! And the dance floor is open! A night of dining, dancing, and That 70s Band will get you shake shake shaking...