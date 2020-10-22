About this show

SUITE/Space brings you bold and vital theatre for a digital era. Mabou Mines proudly presents the work of the 2020 SUITE/Space Artists Christopher-Rashee Stevenson, Sean Devare, Shenny de Los Angeles and Sim Yan Ying "YY" streaming live from October 22-31, 2020.

Christopher-Rashee Stevenson Victims - 10/22 & 10/24

Sean Devare First Violin: Anugraha EP - 10/23 & 10/25

Shenny de Los Angeles the ritual to beauty - 10/24 -10/26

Sim Yan Ying "YY" Where Are You (Digital) - 10/29 - 10/31