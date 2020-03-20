About this show

Over the course of a career that dates back to the mid-'90s, Popa Chubby has been a force of to be reckoned with on the guitar. An imposing figure with a performance style he describes as "the Stooges meets Buddy Guy, Motörhead meets Muddy Waters, and Jimi Hendrix meets Robert Johnson," Popa Chubby is an endearing character who is one of the genre's most popular figures. Popa Chubby will be joined by five-time Grammy nominee and seven-time Blues Music Award winners Roomful of Blues!

A night of blues music so low-down, you will leave shaking...