About this show

It's an elegant night of dancing, wine, and the music of Frank Sinatra performed to perfection by the 19-piece New Millennium Big Band orchestra — and the dance floor is open! Hear all of the hits amidst the timeless decor of the 1933 historic Suffolk Theater — "Fly Me to the Moon," "My Way," "Come Fly With Me," and more! Welcome to summer 2020 and remember...we love you "Just the Way You Look Tonight"!