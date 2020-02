About this show

With hits including "Feel Like Making Love," "Bad Company," "Shooting Star," "Can't Get Enough," "Rock & Roll Fantasy," and even hits recorded with Free such as "All Right Now" — Bad Company's Simon Kirke is a multiplatinum living legend! One of rock's great drummers, Simon brings together a collection of great musicians and hits from Bad Company, Free, and more! Don't you know that you are a shooting star...don't you know...