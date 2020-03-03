About this show

Award-winning author and literary translator Ken Liu launches his new story collection, The Hidden Girl and Other Stories. The book highlights the mind of one of speculative fiction's sharpest writers as he examines subjects ranging from cryptocurrency to Internet trolling, asking readers to engage with the present and project the future. He will read a selection from the book and will discuss creating narratives of economics, the future of work, and technology in fictional works with The New Yorker staff writer Andrew Marantz (Antisocial: Online Extremists, Techno-Utopians, and the Hijacking of the American Conversation).