About this show

Award-winning author Emily St. John Mandel celebrates the release of her newest novel, The Glass Hotel. Following her best-selling PEN/Faulkner finalist novel, Station Eleven, Mandel's latest is an engrossing story that explores tenuous relationships, inadvertent consequences, and white-collar crime. Mandel will read from the novel and have a conversation with bestselling author Samantha Hunt (The Dark, Dark: Stories) about the book's inception, craft, and the subversive nature of ghosts.