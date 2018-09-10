About this show

Musical Mondays: Live! is a monthly show at the Slipper Room. Sing along with the rotating cast of all-star guest performers every second Monday of each month. Hosted by the inimitable Eve Starr (The Vixen of the Kitchen), Musical Mondays: Live! brings all the theatrical joys of Times Square to the Lower East Side. Monday nights have always been the perfect excuse to gather your crew, down a few drinks, and belt your lungs out to videotaped recordings of some of the Great White Way's most famous performances. And now, this beloved New York institution is going to the next level! Musical Mondays: Live! combines all of the classic fun of the original, but intersperses live circus and burlesque acts all focused in the musical theater vein throughout the evening. Feel free to "screlt" along to your favorite Musical Mondays videos while gazing at the scintillating, hilarious, and ridiculous live performances by some of the best in NYC burlesque!