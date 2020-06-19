About this show

Johnny Cash, Elvis, Jerry Lee, Carl Perkins — these were the Sun Records rockabilly legends that made rock & roll history and made Million Dollar Quartet a Broadway smash!

Featuring former cast members of the worldwide hit show Million Dollar Quartet,Million Dollar Reunion takes the audience on a spirited journey to that earlier time, with dynamic performances of some of the greatest early hits of rock and roll. Join us as we take a musical trip back to a more innocent time, when blues, country, and gospel Music had a baby and they named it rock and roll!