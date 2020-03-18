About this show

This intimate dress rehearsal will feature very special guests performing songs from Carly Simon's iconic catalog. The night will be led by an All-Star house band which includes: Teese Gohl, Mick Rossi, David Saw, Peter Calo, Rick Marotta, Will Lee. While we can't announce those guests, we CAN tell you that the following night at Carnegie Hall, we'll be welcoming to name a few: Jimmy Webb, Darlene Love, Susanna Hoffs, Rachel Pricem, Linda Perry, Ben and Sally Taylor and many more to fête Carly Simon. (Hint, hint.)