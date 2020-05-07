About this show

Suffolk Theater welcomes legendary comedian Kevin Nealon!

Known for timeless roles on Weeds, Happy Gilmore, Man With a Plan, and Hiking With Kevin, Kevin Nealon had one of the longest tenures in Saturday Night Live history, anchoring Weekend Update for three seasons and giving us characters such as Franz (from Hanz and Franz "Pump You Up"), Mr. Subliminal, and so many more. His extensive film career includes projects such as Anger Management, Eight Crazy Nights, The Wedding Singer, Happy Gilmore, Just Go With It, You Don't Mess With the Zohan, Joe Dirt, Daddy Day Care, Roxanne, and Grandma's Boy. With two critically acclaimed stand-up specials for Showtime, the Suffolk Theater is proud to welcome Kevin Nealon!