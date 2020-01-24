About this show

Suffolk Theater favorite Joan Osborne is back to blow the roof off the Suffolk Theater this winter! The seven-time Grammy-nominated, multiplatinum-selling singer and songwriter is perhaps best known for her hits "One of Us," "St. Theresa," and "Right Hand Man." Joan has also been heard singing lead for the remaining members of the Grateful Dead; on Standing in the Shadows of Motown with Motown's original house band the Funk Brothers; and performing alongside such notables as Stevie Wonder, Melissa Etheridge, Taj Mahal, Luciano Pavarotti, Spearhead, Bob Dylan, and more. One of the greats returns to the East End!