About this show

Y'all come on down for Coney Island USA's special country music edition of their famous burlesque revue — a revival of the great burlesque traditions featuring the sexy and strange women, new vaudeville, toe-tapping music, sideshow freaks, and the lush decor of the elegant historic Suffolk Theater! And for the first time — with a full country music theme, you'll be grinnin' like a possum eatin' a sweet tater!