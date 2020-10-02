About this show

Written by Agyeiwaa Asante and Directed by Elisabeth Christie, 'Help Wanted' shares the story of a young couple, Deana (Rama Orleans-Lindsay) , a successful business owner, and Prince (Nathaniel J Ryan), a local university professor,hits a bump in their marriage. Desperate to find a compromise they enlist the help of a sexual surrogate, Sadira (Nicole Michel Toum), a young academic just trying to make ends meet. As Deana battles her chronic pain and the lines between business and pleasure are blurred, can they find peace in this compromise?

Performing Live via Zoom on October 2nd at 7:00pm EDT, 20% of profits will be donated to Black Women's Health Imperative. We cannot wait to share this performance and story with you all.

As with all our Reading we are pricing at a pay-what-you-can structure. Tickets will be available through Eventbrite with prices at $10, $15 or $20. a Recording of the reading will be made available with closed captioning from Oct 3rd-10th to those with tickets.