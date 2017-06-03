About this show

Almost everyone knows about Manhattan's Central Park, but far fewer people know its designers also created a sibling: Prospect Park! In the heart of Brooklyn, Prospect Park is an extraordinary combination of natural beauty and civil engineering. This Amazing Race-style hack competition takes small teams on a journey through Prospect Park, revealing amazing hidden facts and stories about specific locations, buildings, and monuments. Participants also dive into the park's history, biology, and modern relevance. Activities include...