About this show

Gerard Alessandrini continues to lampoon the Great White Way's biggest shows and stars in this new edition, which he directed. Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation features spoofs of Hadestown, Moulin Rouge!, the current Oklahoma! revival, The Ferryman, Tootsie, Beetlejuice, Frozen, the Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof, and Dear Evan Hansen; the new generation of Broadway stars including Billy Porter, Santino Fontana, Karen Olivo, and Alex Brightman; exciting turns by Bette Midler, André de Shields, Bernadette Peters, and Lin-Manuel Miranda; and several surprises.