About this show

More performances of Shakespeare than any other company in New York!

The stage is set at the Lounge, a hidden library in Times Square with over 15,000 real books and craft cocktails. Five professional New York actors meet as members of "the Drunk Shakespeare Society." One of them has at least five shots of whiskey and then overconfidently attempts to perform a major role in a Shakespeare play. Hilarity and mayhem ensue as the four sober actors try and keep the script on track. Every show is different depending on who is drinking...and what is being drunk!