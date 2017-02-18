TheaterMania Logo
Come From Away

Schoenfeld Theatre, Broadway
This New York Times critics' pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

Don't miss this breathtaking new musical written by Tony nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and helmed by Tony-winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley. Newsweek cheers, "It takes you to a place you never want to leave!" On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all.

  • Running Time:1hr 40min (0 intermissions)
Limited time offer! Valid for performances January 1st through April 9th. Not Valid for Saturday matinees.

